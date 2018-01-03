(Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

The Houston Rockets got off to an incredible start this season. At 25-4, they were the best team in the NBA. But after dropping five of six, Houston (26-9) suddenly looks vulnerable.

“They got off to a great roll, but they’re struggling as of late,” former All-Star and NBA champion Shawn Marion said on Taz & The Moose. “I like watching (them). They got some great players: James Harden, Chris Paul. But for the most part, it’s all scoring, though. Trevor Ariza locks down and tries. I think he’s the best defender on their team, but you can’t have two or three guys playing defense and two guys not playing defense. It catches up to you sooner than later.”

The Rockets allowed 116.4 points during their five-game losing streak before outlasting the Lakers, 148-142, in double overtime on Sunday.

“If they’re not outscoring (teams), it’s going to be tough for them,” Marion said. “I really think they’re a talented team and they’re shooting the ball very well. But when they’re not hitting their shots, they ain’t going to stop nobody. It’s going to be tough for them. I like a lot of players on their team, but I just don’t feel like they’re going to be able to stop anybody. When it comes down to ‘I need a stop,’ it’s not going to happen.”