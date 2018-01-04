(Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

You hear NFL analysts say it all the time: It’s a pass-happy league. Running backs have been devalued. They’re a dying breed. Etc. Etc. Etc.

Well, the 2017 season should dispel pretty much all of that nonsense, especially since the MVP may, in fact, be a running back.

“I love Gurley,” NFL Hall of Famer Jerome Bettis said on Taz & The Moose. “I think (he should be MVP). He’s been amazing all year long.”

Indeed, after a disappointing sophomore season, Gurley has been off-the-charts good in 2017. He’s rushed for 1,305 yards and 13 touchdowns and caught a career-high 64 balls for 788 yards and six touchdowns.

He’s been incredible.

But so have several other backs, including Saints rookie Alvin Kamara, who had 1,500+ total yards and 13 touchdowns (eight rushing, five receiving).

“Unbelievable,” Bettis said. “I loved him out of Tennessee, and he always had to split time at Tennessee. Maybe he was in the dog house for whatever reason. He just never got the run that I thought he should have gotten.”

Well, he’s getting it now. Kamara, along with Mark Ingram, are the best one-two punch in football. Ingram had 1,500+ total yards as well, not to mention 12 rushing touchdowns.

“They play well together,” Bettis said. “They kind of have two different skill sets: one guy’s a pounder, and one guy’s a finesse guy. They utilize them so well, and I’m a fan of those guys.”

Bettis, 45, is also fond of Devonta Freeman and Tevin Coleman in Atlanta.

“Those two guys are really good, too,” Bettis said. “So the running back position is in good hands, especially when you look at what Le’Veon Bell can do.”

Bell had 1,946 total yards and 11 touchdowns (nine rushing, two receiving) on 406 touches this season.