(Photo by Jim Rogash/Getty Images)

Tom Brady, Bill Belichick and Robert Kraft have been one of the most successful trios in the history of professional sports, but they are reportedly at odds – and the Jimmy Garoppolo trade might be at the heart of it.

According to the report, Belichick did not want to trade Garoppolo, but Kraft did. A power struggle ensued, and ultimately Kraft had the final say. Brady was probably okay with his chief competition being shipped to San Francisco, but he wasn’t happy that Belichick revoked certain privileges for Brady’s personal trainer.

Brady, Belichick and Kraft have won five Super Bowls together, but what do we make of this reported rift?

“It’s kind of surprising, to be honest with you,” Hall of Fame running back and NFL Network analyst LaDainian Tomlinson said on Taz & The Moose. “This organization has been the model organization in the National Football League in terms of having the right processes in place of how you run an organization, a championship organization, from top to bottom. They really have been. We know that relationships fall apart from time to time over the years, but this is one that has been surprising to me because I always thought those three had great synergy and they would always find a way to disagree but also respect one another’s opinions. So for this to be coming out, it’s a bit surprising. But look, we’ll see what happens. It could be bigger than what we’re making it out to be. I think only time will tell what happens.”

The Patriots (13-3) are the No. 1 seed in the AFC. They are vying for their eighth Super Bowl appearance in 17 seasons.