(Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

According to reports, Tom Brady, Bill Belichick, and Robert Kraft were – or are – at odds about the Jimmy Garoppolo trade and the direction of the franchise. David Diehl saw the reports, read the reports, and has had time to think about the reports.

And he thinks they’re overblown.

A lot.

“When you’re with somebody for so long – whether it’s sports, whether it’s business, whether it’s marriage – it’s not all going to be perfect,” the CBS Sports analyst and two-time Super Bowl champion said on Taz & The Moose. “You’re going to go through rough times. And believe me, that’s the one thing that I said: I bought into it a little bit that Tom Brady was sensitive about Jimmy Garoppolo and all the talks because it’s happened before.”

Joe Montana to Steve Young. Brett Favre to Aaron Rodgers. The list goes on.

“So that’s not a coincidence,” Diehl said. “But to sit here and say that Belichick is done after this year or there’s a rift between him and Kraft, all this other stuff – I just think that it was another ploy to try to derail the New England Patriots. Yet at the same time, it’s only going to help them and pull them together as a football team and motivate them. You know they’re not a team that’s going to say a lot of stuff and put bulletin-board material on there, and they’re just waiting for somebody else to do it for them.”

Well, someone may have done just that – right before New England’s playoff opener, no less.

“This was the perfect thing that they needed to bring this team together and another chance for the Patriots – just like Deflategate – (to create an) us-against-the-world (mentality),” Dielh said. “And we saw how that turned out for them last year. . . . I guarantee Brady and Belichick have moved on with anything they’ve had and they’re looking forward to winning another Super Bowl. That’s what they’re looking and focusing their minds towards to shut everybody up.”

The Patriots host the Titans in the AFC Divisional Round this Saturday. Kickoff is at 8:15 p.m. ET.