(Photo by Jim Rogash/Getty Images)

Ben Roethlisberger has had a great career. He’s played in three Super Bowls, he’s won two of them, and he has almost always had the Pittsburgh Steelers in the conference-championship mix. But he’s only beaten Tom Brady once since 2005 and never in the postseason.

Does Big Ben need to get over that hurdle to secure his legacy?

“Well, I don’t know if he necessarily has to secure his legacy because I truly believe Ben is a Hall of Famer,” former Steelers quarterback Charlie Batch said on Taz & The Moose. “This is a guy with over 50,000 yards and two Super Bowls to his credit. So I think when you look back to see where he is, the only thing that comes to mind is the fact that he never had to get through Tom Brady to get to the Super Bowl. So that’s the one thing that he is really pressing. I know he doesn’t want to hear it, but you know as a player, ‘Okay, I got to get past this hurdle.’ It’s in his mind. (The Steelers have) talked about it.”

If Roethlisberger beats Brady this postseason, it will have to happen in Foxboro. That’s because the Patriots beat the Steelers, 27-24, at Heinz Field in Week 15, albeit in controversial fashion.

Still, a loss is a loss – and it’s the Steelers’ only loss in their last 11 games.

“They knew what was at stake when the schedule came out,” Batch said. “I predicted the team’s record was going to be 13-3, and if they beat New England, the game’s at home and if they lose, they’re going up to Foxboro. And that’s exactly what’s happening.”