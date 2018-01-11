(Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

If the last few seasons have taught us anything about the Denver Broncos, it’s this: they can have the best defense in the league, but if they can’t get at least mediocre production from their quarterback, it means nothing.

The Broncos finished third in total defense this season but lost 10 of their last 12 games to finish 5-11. Trevor Siemian, Brock Osweiler, and Paxton Lynch combined to throw 19 touchdowns and 22 interceptions. They also took 52 sacks.

It was ugly.

“They need a quarterback, plain and simple,” Hall of Fame running back and two-time Super Bowl champion Terrell Davis said on Taz & The Moose. “They have to find that quarterback, and I know at this point it’s not going to be a young quarterback. They have to find a veteran. I think the guy they’re looking for is probably a Kirk Cousins or an Alex Smith. That’s the formula for them. They have to bring in a veteran QB. I’m not even ruling out Eli Manning at this point.”

The Broncos have the fifth pick in this year’s draft, but Davis doesn’t see John Elway using it on a quarterback.

“John is about winning now,” said Davis, who won two Super Bowls with Elway. “A young gunslinger, he sounds great, but he sounds risky to me. That’s a project. The one you know, the guy you know, and there’s little unknowns about, that’s a veteran quarterback.”

We’ve seen this script from Denver in the past. The Broncos signed Peyton Manning in 2012, went 50-14 over the next four seasons, played in two Super Bowls and won a world championship.

“That’s what they need,” Davis said. “With these three quarterbacks on the roster, I don’t see the future in either one of those guys that they have on the roster.”