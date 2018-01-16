(Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

After a stunning walk-off win over the Saints this past Sunday, the Minnesota Vikings are riding high. So high, in fact, that one must wonder if the Vikings can summon the energy to defeat the Eagles this Sunday in Philadelphia.

“That can mentally and physically drain you and emotionally drain you for the next contest,” former Eagle and current Philadelphia WIP host Hollis Thomas said on Taz & The Moose, referring to Minnesota’s emotional win. “There’s still another couple games to go.”

With 10 seconds left Sunday, the Vikings’ season appeared over. They trailed by a point and were facing 3rd-and-10 from their own 39-yard line. But then Case Keenum found Stefon Diggs near the sideline.

Diggs took it from there, racing 34 yards to the end zone untouched to cap a stunning 61-yard completion.

“It’s pure jubilation,” Thomas said. “I know they’re probably still partying right now. Pretty much everybody was going home because they thought they was getting ready to lose. And that happens? Do you know how many people was probably running back into the stadium?”

To be fair, the Eagles are coming off of an emotional win, too. They were a home underdog against Atlanta but limited the Falcons to just 10 points in a 15-10 win.

“I think we had a good emotional victory, too,” Thomas said. “Everybody picked us to lose.”

They didn’t. Nick Foles was an efficient 23-of-30 for 246 yards, and the Philly D held Atlanta scoreless after halftime.

The Eagles are now one win away from their first Super Bowl since February 2005.

“It’s one of those things where we’re not done yet,” said Thomas, who played in that Super Bowl. “We proved that we belonged here in the playoffs with a victory and now we need to finish it off. We want to be 1-0 after this week.”

Kickoff is at 6:40 p.m. ET.