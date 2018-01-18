(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Tom Coughlin defeated the New England Patriots in two Super Bowls, but Jaguars head coach Doug Marrone didn’t watch them. Either of them.

In fact, he doesn’t watch Super Bowls in general. “If I’m not in the Super Bowl, I usually don’t watch it – unless I have to,” he said.

David Johnson does not feel the same way.

“I got to (watch it),” Johnson said on Taz & The Moose. “I’m a football player, I’m a football fan – I definitely have to watch the game. I just love watching football. I love watching sports in general.”

Johnson, of course, missed almost the entire season with a broken wrist, and his head coach and quarterback just retired. If anyone had a reason – or reasons – to not watch the Super Bowl, it’d be him.

Nope.

“Obviously I am upset watching it,” he said. “It’s probably a balance. Some people don’t, some people do. You play this game. You got to watch the Super Bowl.”

Johnson, a consensus top-two pick in fantasy football this past season, hopes to be one of the first players off the board in 2018.

“I got to bounce back and come back on top and make sure I don’t let them down this year,” he said. “Hopefully they do draft me. They just better be ready for full steam ahead. I’m going to do everything I can to come back and show them my worth.”