(Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Antrel Rolle knows what it takes to beat Tom Brady in the Super Bowl. He did that as a member of the New York Giants in Super Bowl XLVI.

So, Antrel, what do the Eagles have to do to beat Brady in Super Bowl LII?

“Well, the first thing they need to do is grab a bible and just pray,” Rolle joked on Taz & The Moose. “To be honest with you, I don’t think there is a way that you can say, ‘Okay, well, this is how we beat Tom Brady.’ We were a Wes Welker dropped pass away – we were a Manningham-sideline catch away – from losing that game.”

Indeed, if not for a Welker drop – or a stunning Mario Manningham catch – the Giants’ 21-17 win might never have happened.

“I think when you look at those guys and you evaluate who they are as a team, they’re a team that don’t make many mistakes, they’re team that is very, very disciplined, and they’re not going to get away from what they do,” Rolle said, sizing up this year’s Pats. “You’re not going to outsmart Tom. He’s, in my eyes, the best quarterback when you’re talking about decision-making and getting the pass off right away as well as being accurate within those adjustment calls. You just have to play your scheme. You’re going to have to be able to play man-to-man.”

And you’re going to have to get Brady out of his comfort zone.

“Understand that Tom is not a guy that’s going to throw the ball deep 10 or 15 times a game,” Rolle said. “He likes the intermediate throws. He likes to get the ball in behind those linebackers. You’re going to have to be very disciplined. You’re going to have to play beyond the Xs and Os, particularly your linebackers, (and) the defensive line (has to get) a lot of pressure on him – because no quarterback likes pressure. In the back end, you just have to make sure you don’t give up big plays.”

If the Eagles can do all of that, they’ll have a fighting chance Feb. 4. And if they win, it will be unlike anything they’ve ever experienced.

“Absolutely – because you beat the best,” Rolle said, when asked if his Super Bowl ring means more because it came against Brady and New England. “When you beat the Patriots, you know you have beaten the best. No one can take that away from you.”